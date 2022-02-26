Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Bruker worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 6.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bruker by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $71.18 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $56.93 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

