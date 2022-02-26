Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.29% of Brunswick worth $21,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brunswick by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after acquiring an additional 154,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,344,000 after acquiring an additional 28,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

