Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 863,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $93.57 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

