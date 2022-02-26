BSC Station (BSCS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $454,356.00

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $454,356.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.63 or 0.07091214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.38 or 0.99952278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

