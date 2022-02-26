BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $47.24 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $47.24 million and $1.94 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.30 or 0.07102261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,026.50 or 0.99944619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

