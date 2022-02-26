BSCView Hits One Day Volume of $553.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $93,832.94 and approximately $553.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BSCView has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046294 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.36 or 0.07096401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,202.12 or 0.99913047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003094 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

