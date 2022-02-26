Bunicorn Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $455,659.93 and approximately $60,953.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.20 or 0.07014424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,525.00 or 0.99745406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

