Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,709.82

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,709.82 ($36.85) and traded as high as GBX 2,782 ($37.83). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,760 ($37.54), with a volume of 714,254 shares changing hands.

BNZL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.98).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,776.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,709.82. The company has a market cap of £9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

