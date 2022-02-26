Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.13

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and traded as low as $28.84. Bureau Veritas shares last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BVRDF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

