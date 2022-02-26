Burger Swap 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.66 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $26.16 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003674 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 18,293,253 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

