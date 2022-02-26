Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

BY stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.33. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

