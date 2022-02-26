Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

BY stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.33. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

About Byline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

