Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0242 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $39.64 million and $2.23 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00277489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001558 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,737,693,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,640,887,644 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

