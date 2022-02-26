C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of C4 Therapeutics worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

