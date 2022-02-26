C4 Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,340 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,448% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after buying an additional 248,775 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after buying an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after buying an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.