Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.43% of Cabot worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after buying an additional 386,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cabot by 63.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,392,000 after buying an additional 322,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $12,603,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

