CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 53.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 169,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 46.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.