CafeSwap Token (BREW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.00

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $219,758.97 and approximately $20.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.98 or 0.06997118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.94 or 0.99866354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 11,438,098 coins and its circulating supply is 11,184,587 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

