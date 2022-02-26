CaixaPay Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.30 or 0.07102261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,026.50 or 0.99944619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars.

