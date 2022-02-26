California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 53.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $168,009,000 after buying an additional 365,400 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 46.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 606,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 192,598 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.4% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 565,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $53,515,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after buying an additional 88,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 463,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $43,921,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

