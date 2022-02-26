California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Coty worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Coty by 111,779.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Coty by 263.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coty by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

