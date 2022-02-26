California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.40 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of KB Home worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 38.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $38.32 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

