California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL opened at $135.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average of $133.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.79 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

