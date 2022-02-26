California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 31,772 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Option Care Health worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Option Care Health by 57.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 73.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 149,117 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 64.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 40.3% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 296,919 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 380.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 142,772 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPCH opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

