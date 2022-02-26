California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QS opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,707,728 shares of company stock worth $38,523,713. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

