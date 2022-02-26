California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,205 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

BEAM stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.05.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

