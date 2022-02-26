California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,503 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Arvinas worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.