Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.9% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after buying an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities cut their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Cameco stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

