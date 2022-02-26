Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $184.54

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$184.54 and traded as high as C$187.45. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$185.27, with a volume of 146,891 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$230.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$182.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

