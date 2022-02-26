Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.40

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.40 and traded as high as C$35.51. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.24, with a volume of 455,182 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CU shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.11.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The firm has a market cap of C$9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 37.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 186.48%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.