Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CWB opened at C$37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$31.44 and a 52 week high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

