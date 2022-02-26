Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Cannae worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cannae by 103.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 27.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cannae by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cannae by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

