Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,283 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.54% of Cannae worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNNE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.78. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

