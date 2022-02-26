Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.40

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.40 and traded as low as C$10.31. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.45, with a volume of 2,819 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0789 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

