Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $939.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

