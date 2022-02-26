Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 155,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

CFFN opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $55,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

