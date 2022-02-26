Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 10,894 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.