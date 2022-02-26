Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,620 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,075 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NYSE TSM opened at $111.23 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $576.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.