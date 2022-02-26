Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 69,460 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 549.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum China were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Yum China by 7.6% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 6.0% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.