Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 928 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $329.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.66 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

