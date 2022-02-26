Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

