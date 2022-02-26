Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 245.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,580,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,778,000 after buying an additional 204,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $101.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.47 and a one year high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

