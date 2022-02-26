Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $79.77 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

