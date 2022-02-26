Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 12,041 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Clorox by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.01. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.