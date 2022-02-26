Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 15,194 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.