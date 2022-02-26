Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,268 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,933,000 after acquiring an additional 783,220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after acquiring an additional 648,345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after acquiring an additional 617,201 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.