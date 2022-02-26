Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 29,680 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $48,459,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

NYSE KEY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

