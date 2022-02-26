Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 3,097 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,851,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,767,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $209.95 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 81.94%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

