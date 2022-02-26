Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 44,201 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BP were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BP by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BP by 102.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in BP by 77.3% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $30.73 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

