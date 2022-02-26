Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 6,246 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Shares of DEO opened at $201.95 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.19.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

