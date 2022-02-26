Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 492,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 358.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

